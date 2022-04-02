Mayor Brown Kicks off the "Stop Drop and Roll" campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo kicked off the "Stop Drop and Roll" initiative Saturday. Members of the “Home of the Brave/Be a Buffalo Firefighter” recruitment team are looking for Buffalo's next generation of firefighters. “Stop, Drop and Roll” is a series of events starting today.

Interested applicants are encouraged to "Drop” off their firefighter exam application and "Roll" out to prepare for the June 4th exam. The in-person events are being held on Saturdays from 10-2 at the following locations:

April 2nd

Buffalo City Hall

65 Niagara Square

Lobby

April 9th

Bennett High School

2885 Main Street

International Preparatory School

110 14th Street

April 23rd

PS 156 Federick Law Olmstead

199 Suffolk St.

Buffalo Academy for the Visual And Performing Arts

450 Masten Ave

The registration deadline is April 29th. For more information, go to www.buffalony.gov [buffalony.gov]

