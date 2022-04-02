Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mayor Brown Kicks off the "Stop Drop and Roll" campaign

Buffalo looking to hire the next generation of firefighters
firefighter.png
WKBW
firefighter.png
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 10:16:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo kicked off the "Stop Drop and Roll" initiative Saturday. Members of the “Home of the Brave/Be a Buffalo Firefighter” recruitment team are looking for Buffalo's next generation of firefighters. “Stop, Drop and Roll” is a series of events starting today.

Interested applicants are encouraged to "Drop” off their firefighter exam application and "Roll" out to prepare for the June 4th exam. The in-person events are being held on Saturdays from 10-2 at the following locations:

April 2nd
Buffalo City Hall
65 Niagara Square
Lobby

April 9th
Bennett High School
2885 Main Street

International Preparatory School
110 14th Street

April 23rd
PS 156 Federick Law Olmstead
199 Suffolk St.

Buffalo Academy for the Visual And Performing Arts
450 Masten Ave

The registration deadline is April 29thFor more information, go to www.buffalony.gov [buffalony.gov]

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine