Mayor Brown Kicks off the "Stop Drop and Roll" campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron Brown and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo kicked off the "Stop Drop and Roll" initiative Saturday. Members of the “Home of the Brave/Be a Buffalo Firefighter” recruitment team are looking for Buffalo's next generation of firefighters. “Stop, Drop and Roll” is a series of events starting today.
Interested applicants are encouraged to "Drop” off their firefighter exam application and "Roll" out to prepare for the June 4th exam. The in-person events are being held on Saturdays from 10-2 at the following locations:
April 2nd
Buffalo City Hall
65 Niagara Square
Lobby
April 9th
Bennett High School
2885 Main Street
International Preparatory School
110 14th Street
April 23rd
PS 156 Federick Law Olmstead
199 Suffolk St.
Buffalo Academy for the Visual And Performing Arts
450 Masten Ave
The registration deadline is April 29th. For more information, go to www.buffalony.gov [buffalony.gov]