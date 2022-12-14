Mayor Brown dedicates Buffalo tree lighting to lives lost in 5/14 Tops shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — During the City Hall Christmas Tree lighting Tuesday evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown dedicated the annual tradition to the 10 lives lost during the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

The mayor was joined during the lighting by his leadership team, staff, and Buffalo city employees outside of Buffalo City Hall. Brown unveiled a reflective light display, a part of the tribute to the Tops victims.

City of Buffalo

"For many people, the holidays are a joyful time, but there are some who will spend the season without their loved ones due to violence. We want all of these

families to know, including those who lost someone special on 5/14, that we are united with them as a community. The columns at Buffalo City Hall, designed in the shape of tightly bundled reeds, were built to represent strength in unity. As we illuminate them this holiday season, we are reminding people of the hurt that exists in our city and asking our community to silently reflect and remember the precious lives that were taken on that tragic day, as well as the many others who lost their lives as a result of senseless gun violence. Let's continue to show our strength in unity as a community, to the entire world."

Mayor Byron Brown

Each of the columns that stand at the entrance to City Hall was illuminated in a designated color chosen by the family members of each of the ten that passed in the shooting:

Margus Morrison: Blue

Roberta Drury: Purple

Katherine Massey: Green

Ruth Whitfield: Blue

Geraldine Talley: Red

Heyward Patterson: Green

Pearl Young: Purple

Aaron Salter: Blue

Celestine Chaney: Pink

Andre Mackniel: Red

The tree and light display will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year's Day.

