Mayor Brown announces sessions of free, paid Red Cross lifeguard training for Buffalo youth ages 16-21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday that multiple free and paid sessions of Red Cross-certified lifeguard training will become available for Buffalo youth beginning Dec. 26.

The sessions will be available for those ages 16 to 21 who are interested in becoming lifeguards. All sessions will be held at the Cazeoniva Pool on Abbott Road in Buffalo.

Those who successfully receive certification can apply to become a lifeguard at Buffalo's two indoor pools, as well as apply for summer 2023 positions at the city's nine outdoor pools. Pay for these positions is $20 an hour.

"We need our young people to step up in a big way after a lifeguard shortage last summer kept us from opening our city pools. Our current team of lifeguards come from all walks of life but have one thing in common, a love for our city and a love for our children who deserve a safe and fun summer. I ask our youth to consider this great opportunity and join Buffalo's awesome team of lifeguards. The position pays well and will help further improve the quality of life in neighborhoods citywide." Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Those interested in applying to the lifeguard positions must register for one of the following certification sessions:

December Certification:

Monday to Friday, Dec. 26 - Dec. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

January Certification:

Saturday, Jan. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February Certification:

Monday to Friday, Feb. 20 - Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March Certification:

Saturday, March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligibility requirements:



Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency

Youth ages 16 - 21

Preference is given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

Pre-registration for the course is required. Non-residents are welcome to register for a certification course for $300.

You can register for the course, here.