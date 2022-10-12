Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The city of Buffalo wants to lessen the economic and health disparities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To do so, Buffalo wants experienced community organizations to use the funds to help support projects that can alleviate these disparities.

The city came up with a number of areas that it believes can benefit from the American Rescue Plan funding. Organizations from the following areas are who the city would like to respond to the application request:

Affordable Housing Advancement Fund

Neighborhood Improvement Corps

Community Food Ownership

Frontline Arts Organization Sustainability Fund

Public Health Equity Initiative

Skills-Based Job Readiness

Neal Dobbins Restorative Justice and Public Safety Fund

Wraparound Services Support for Job Training Enrollees

Cultural Institution Support

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises

$331 million dollars in funds were given to Buffalo through the American Rescue Plan. Nearly $56 million in funds has been distributed to areas such as the Healthy Homes Inspection Program, the Road Maintenance Fund, and Enhanced Cybersecurity Initiative.

Applications for the American Rescue Plan funding will be available Wednesday, Oct. 12. The application period will end on Nov. 22. You can find more information on the plan and the select projects, here.