Mayor Brown announces 5/14 Remembrance Committee to honor Tops victims, families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday a 5/14 Remembrance Committee to honor the victims of the Tops massacre and their families.
The goal of the committee is to promote community healing and help organize events in memory of the victim. These events will take place in May 2023, during the one-year anniversary of the shooting.
"Since that day, residents throughout the city and the surrounding community, have been working through a wide range of emotions brought forth by this attack," Brown said. "As it has been more than seven months since the tragic event, our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families."
The 5/14 Remembrance Committee will consist of the following 22 members:
- President and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, Tom Calderone
- President of the Baptist Minister's Conference of Buffalo & Vicinity, Timothy Brown
- Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman, Dion Dawkins
- Rapper, Conway the Machine
- Actor, Bill Fichtner
- Premier Cigars & Lounge Co-Owner, Robin S. Truesdale
- Sr. Vice President of Tops Friendly Markets, Diane Colgan
- M&T Bank Regional President of Western New York, Eric Feldstein
- Chief Administrative Officer Mastercard & National Urban League Board Chairman, Timothy Murphy
- Director of Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion, Cedric Halloway
- University at Buffalo Professor of Law & Director of the Buffalo Criminal Law Center, Luis E. Chiesa
- Vice President of Jefferson Avenue Apartments Tenant Council, Gloria Adkins
- Jefferson Avenue Block Club, Ruth Kennedy
- SUNY Trustee, Eunice Lewin
- President of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, Michael Edbauer
- Albright Knox Art Gallery President, Alice Jacobs
- Spelman College President, Dr. Helene Gaye
- Buffalo Urban League President & CEO, Thomas Beauford Jr.
- Uniland Vice President of Corporate Relations, Laura Zaepfel
- 24 Group Inc. A Thurman Thomas Company, Chief Business Development Officer, Patti Thomas
- Garnell Whitfield, family member of 5/14 victim
- Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Bruce Smith