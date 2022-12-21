Mayor Brown announces 5/14 Remembrance Committee to honor Tops victims, families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday a 5/14 Remembrance Committee to honor the victims of the Tops massacre and their families.

The goal of the committee is to promote community healing and help organize events in memory of the victim. These events will take place in May 2023, during the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

"Since that day, residents throughout the city and the surrounding community, have been working through a wide range of emotions brought forth by this attack," Brown said. "As it has been more than seven months since the tragic event, our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families."

The 5/14 Remembrance Committee will consist of the following 22 members: