WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The historic Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery will be reopening for the 169th season on Wednesday!

They will be offering their famous donuts, apple cider slushie and apple pie.

Mayer Bros. is located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca. It is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.