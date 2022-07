WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York favorite is set to make its return as the Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery will reopen on August 3.

This will be the cider mill and bakery's 170th season, it's located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road at the corner of Transit in West Seneca.

Doughnuts, pies, cider and more will be available.

You can find more information on the Mayer Bros. Apple Products Inc. Facebook page here.