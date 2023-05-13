May 14 remembrance weekend dedicated to giving community peace, empowerment

BUFFALO, NY — On May 14, 2022, Dwight Lowe was participating in the annual Home Beneath Our Feet and People INC. spring clean-up along Southampton Street in Buffalo, an hour before tragedy struck.

Lowe says coming back to the neighborhood to dedicate his Saturday to uplifting his neighbors is all worth it.

"We are back here, we are showing we are not going anywhere, and reflecting that positivity of unity and bringing everyone together and bringing that helping hand," said Lowe.

Nearly 30 volunteers showed up to mow lawns and pick up trash to show that the community is worth giving back to.

"People coming from different spaces, different races and coming together with one mission and that is to take care of our community and support in any way we can," said Lowe.

One other event targeted the young leaders of tomorrow, high school athletes.

St. Brian Clothiers was founded after the May 14 Tops shooting when the families of those lost needed suits. And on Saturday, the organization was ensuring the safety of students through a suit giveaway.

"Me being an athlete and still being involved in the sports space, I said let's focus on student-athletes and build a program to incentivize them to get a free suit," said Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian Clothiers.

Through the IPROMise program, students vowed to ensure the safety of themselves and others by not drinking or partaking in illegal activities on prom night.

"We know student-athletes are leaders and we figure if we have them take this promise to not drink or do drugs, be respectful to their partners, that essentially they will impact and influence the student body," said Lee.

All the suits were donated by private schools in Buffalo.