May 14 Memorial Commission to hold first public meeting

WKBW
Jefferson Avenue Tops Market.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The May 14 Memorial Commission will hold its first of three public meetings on June 13.

The commission, which now consists of 11 members, was established in October 2022 in response to the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. The commission will develop a plan to build a physical memorial in East Buffalo to honor the 10 victims.

Community members will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the construction of the memorial through a survey which will officially launch during the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More information on the May 14 Memorial Commission can be found here.

