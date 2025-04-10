Maximum sentence for Town of Tonawanda man convicted of child sex crimes

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prosecutors say 42-year-old Robert Roy, formerly of the Town of Tonawanda, will spend 64 years to life in prison for sex crimes against a child.

Roy was sentenced Thursday morning in State Supreme Court. A jury recently found him guilty of predatory sexual assault and rape.

The Erie County District Attorney says Roy repeatedly had sex with a child who was less than 13 years old. Prosecutors say the defendant was known to the victim.

The crimes took place in the Town of Tonawanda and Williamsville between 2012 and 2018.