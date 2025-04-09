'Maximize the sweet spot': Buffalo Bat Company making new 'torpedo bats'

AMHERST, N.Y. (WBKW) — Buffalo Bat Company is in the process of making 'torpedo bats' for customers.

That style of bat has been gaining popularity after the New York Yankees used them to start this season, crushing a record-breaking 18 home runs within their first four games.

On a 'torpedo bat,' the thicket part of it is moved down a few inches.

"To maximize the sweet spot," owner Bradley Smith explained. "I have a retailer out in Colorado. He gave me a call when the Yankees hit nine home runs, and he said, 'Do you see these new bats?'"

WKBW Buffalo Bat Company Torpedo Bat

Smith got to work right away, using Ash and Oak wood from Oneonta. It takes him an hour to carve bats from his garage in Amherst.

"I take a lot of pride in my bats," said Smith. "Quality over quantity."

The bats are legal in the MLB, as long as the thickest part of it doesn't exceed 2.61 inches.

"People are buying them so I think they'll be around to stay," said Smith. "I don't think they're going anywhere."