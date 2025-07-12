Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Matt Friend bringing comedy and celebrity impressions to Niagara Falls

Friend has gone viral on social media for his impressions of celebrities like Howard Stern, Jeff Goldblum and President Donald Trump.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian and impressionist Matt Friend is taking the stage at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls this weekend.

Friend has gone viral on social media for his impressions of celebrities like Howard Stern, Jeff Goldblum and President Donald Trump. You might have seen him hosting the 2024 NHL Awards or performing at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

You can catch Friend at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino's Bears Den Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are available here.

