Matt Araiza's parents issue statement regarding rape allegations against their son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matt Araiza's parents are speaking out following the former punter's release from the Buffalo Bills.

The following statement was released Monday:

The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been war waged on our son. He has been tried and convicted in the media based on information released solely from the alleged victim and her attorney, much of it through social media. People have taken his information as factual, when it is not.



We do not wish this experience on anyone, but question why our son is the only one receiving this kind of treatment by social media and national news media. The vitriol has been on him alone.



He has been extorted, discriminated against, harassed and the subject of multiple and continuous threats of violence and death. He has been released from his job and our entire family continues to receive horrific threats of violence and death. We have all been canceled. Every member of our family.



Salacious rumors grew as fact. There are multiple witness reports to deny the claims that are made against him. The legal system is designed to find the facts and make decisions. They should be allowed to do that. Mr. and Mrs. Araiza, parents of Matt Araiza

Araiza is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021 while attending San Diego State University.

He was released by the team on Saturday.

