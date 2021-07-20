Materials used to make homemade fireworks discovered in Buffalo home, one person in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police were assisting New York State Parole at an address on Lakeview Avenue Tuesday when suspicious materials that looked to be explosive were discovered.

Police say Buffalo Fire Department and the Erie County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad responded and it was determined the material was ammonium nitrate. Officials say it appears one of the occupants of the home was attempting to make homemade fireworks.

The person was taken into custody by New York State Parole and the Erie County Sheriff's Office removed the material.