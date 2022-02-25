Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Massachusetts was arrested in Western New York Thursday.

Lewiston Police say William Gingerich is a suspect in a murder that reportedly happened Wednesday in Clarksburg, Massachusetts — about 10 miles from the New York border.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed Gingerich was the man they were looking for and Lewiston Police arrested him at the Artpark Hotel on Portage Road without incident. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office helped in his arrest.

Gingerich is being held in Niagara County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.