BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Joseph Cathedral in Buffalo will hold a Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on January 4 at 7 p.m.

Pope Benedict XVI died December 31, 2022 at 95-years-old. He served as pontiff from 2005-2013.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher invites the public to attend in person or virtually here.