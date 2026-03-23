Mass Mob flocks to Catholic Church in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — A Buffalo Mass Mob headed to St. John Vianney Church on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park Sunday.

This is the 56th Buffalo Mass Mob since its launch in 2013.

A Mass Mob brings a large group of people to Sunday mass to give it a one-day boost in the pews, and in the collection basket.

There are plans to close St. John Vianney, and merge with Queen of Heaven Parish in West Seneca.

It's part of the Diocese of Buffalo's road to renewal restructuring plan.

The Mass Mob has raised more than $150,000 for participating parishes over the years.