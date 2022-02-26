Mask mandate to be lifted for Erie County-owned buildings

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the mask mandate for county-owned buildings will be lifted as of Monday, February 28.

“The CDC’s Community Level indicators show that Erie County is on the right track in the fight against the virus, and our own information about COVID-19 in the community corroborates what they are seeing. Cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, which is very encouraging,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “With this evidence in hand, the mask mandate in Erie County buildings will be lifted as of Monday February 28. We are still closely monitoring the spread of the virus and will take other actions as necessary and when possible.”

On Friday, the CDC eased it's indoor mask guidance.

“With this new way of evaluating COVID-19 risk, the CDC also outlines the community prevention strategies that our department will continue to focus our work,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Vaccine clinics, access to testing and support for school testing programs will play a role in further reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and illness. Though there will be less public emphasis on masks and distancing, people who are most vulnerable to infection - because they are unvaccinated or immunocompromised by age, medical condition, medication or pregnancy - should carefully consider the benefits of wearing a mask and maintaining distance from others in crowded or close spaces. That applies to people who live with, work with or care for those most vulnerable as well.”

Last week, the county executive said the county's rate of COVID-19 community transmission is the lowest it has been since August 2021.

The Erie County update does not include school buildings or healthcare facilities.