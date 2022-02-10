Watch
Maryvale Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools closed due to power outage

Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 10, 2022
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some students in the Maryvale United Free School District have Thursday off.

According to the district's FaceBook page says the Intermediate, Middle, and High Schools are dealing with a power outage, and NYSEG does not have a time frame for restoration.

All students in those buildings have the day off, and staff do not need to report to the building.

The Primary School was not impacted by the power outage, so students and staff do have school Thursday.

NYSEG is reporting a number of power outages all across Cheektowaga Thursday morning. You can check outages in your community here.

