Marilla Primary School students coming together to raise money for cause that will touch many hearts

MARILLA N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo spirit on full display at Marilla Primary School. Students there are setting a new record for an annual fundraiser to support the American Heart Association.

"It's an honor and I'm super proud of myself," Rider, who's a third grader, said.

He is this year's highest fundraiser bringing in $2,600 for this years American Heart Association Heart Heroes Challenge. Rider said it all started with one question.

"Can we call all the family members in my family," Rider asked.

He shared he just wants people to survive and be healthy.

"Other people need this kind of money so then they can help kids hearts," Rider stated.

Physical Education teacher Jill Peresan said the school has done this challenge for 13 years, and this year is record breaking.

"They ended up raising $21 thousand," she said.

Over the years the school has raised $125 thousand. With the season the buffalo bills had - many kids were motivated by what they saw Damar Hamlin go through.

"I did have quite a few students say 'I'm going to raise money this year for Damar Hamlin,'" Peresan shared.

She said seeing her kids excited about caring for one another is so rewarding.

"Its amazing. It's inspiring and they are role models to me," she said with tears in her eyes.

Rider shared he is very proud of all of his classmates. His award for raising the most money is the gym will be named after him for an entire year.