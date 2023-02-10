Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York

Maple syrup season is off to an early start in Western New York, thanks in part to the weather.

"Our industry needs freezing nights, and thawing days to produce sap,” explained Al Stein, owner of Sweet Dream Maple Farm in Corfu. “This year we had a lot of warm days, and freezing nights.”

Stein said he is starting on Friday night. It’s the earliest he has started the process on the farm in 14 years, but only by a few days.

One sugar farmer told 7 News he started production on Jan 1, while Randall’s Maple Sugarhouse in Alexander plans to start Friday too. Smith’s Maple Farm in Hamburg started on Monday.

Stein said temperatures have to be around 40 degrees for the sap to start flowing.

Sweet Dream will make between 400 and 500 gallons of maple syrup this year, along with maple candy and maple cream.