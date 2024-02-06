Many residents out in force again about property tax increase in Town of Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday residents were out in force once again to speak out against the Town of Amherst plan to increase property taxes by more than 11%.

It's a battle that’s far from over in the Town of Amherst.

“Personally my taxes from 2023 to 2024 were raised 13 percent,” says Michelle Coffey, a town of Amherst resident.

Before the meeting, some constituents Coffey and Dennis Hoban gathered outside town hall for a peaceful protest.

“It was done behind closed doors. It was not allowed for the public to speak about, and our tax dollars are being wasted on unfinished projects,” Coffey says.

Hoban says the board needs a forensic audit.

"I think the state of New York needs to come in and do a forensic audit,” he says. “If the state attorney general is listening to this message. Come to Amherst.”

Greater transparency is what many of these taxpayers are demanding.

The board is aiming to do just that.

Council member Shawn Lavin implemented a local law to enhance transparency and participation in the town’s budget process.

7 News Reporter Yoselin Person was told the town board is committed to a transparency law.

“The non-transparency, the lying, the deceiving to the Amherst residence about unfinished projects,” Coffey says. “And raising our taxes well above the state tax gap of two percent is criminal and hurts a lot of people in this community.”

“Resign. Bring in a control board to figure this mess out. It’s way past due,” says Hoban.

That local transparency law will be on the agenda for the next board meeting.

