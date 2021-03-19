Many missing half of stimulus payment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many Americans have reported only receiving half of their third stimulus payment.

“Where is the money,” said Melody Hays of Kenmore.

For Hays, exactly half of the money she was owed was deposited on the 17th. The rest, is not there.

“We were qualified to get the $7,000 payment. We got $3,500.”

Hays says she and her family never had this issue with the previous payments.

“We received all our previous payments right away in the account,” she said.

For Kristina McKay of Randolph, it’s the same story.

“We should have gotten $8,400 and we got $4,200,” McKay said. “When you call the IRS, they have no idea,” she said.

We called the Media Relations line for the IRS. A spokesperson called us back and said the IRS has “no immediate comment.”

We also joined the Facebook Group: “Half Stimulus Missing/Received Status” which has garnished a lot of attention from taxpayers all over the U.S. who are also missing half their stimulus payment.

Some tell 7 Eyewitness News a week later they are starting to see the second half being deposited, which could be some welcome news for some.

