Many kids across Western New York finding focus within themselves before heading out to the ice rink

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many kids across Western New York are finding focus within themselves before heading out to the ice rink.

This comes after the new Sabres goalie Devon Levi’s went viral for his meditation routine, and organizations like Hill Hockey Development program are embracing meditation in their way.

6-year-old Samantha Murray isn’t afraid to push herself with others at Hyde Park’s ice rink.

“I really love it here and I look up to my brother,” she says.

Hockey trainer of the program, Jason Hill, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person meditation is just the first step towards helping young athletes find their focus.

“And the big thing is getting to talk with these kids and getting to help them out,” Hill says. “And really communicating with kids and helping their vision on what they want to do.”

Hill says the young kids receiving a little encouragement from their mentors goes a long way.

“And I think it’s very important for these next generational players to have the confidence to do what they want,” he says. “And do what they love and again seeing is believing.”

But at the end of the day for Samantha and her teammates, it’s all about having a good time.

“I hope my team will have fun,” she says.