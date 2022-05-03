Many in Western New York continue to give their support for Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many people and organizations continue to stand for Ukraine as some are at the frontlines to support the country or help from thousands of miles away.

Buffalo native Colleen Denny is the Regional Director of Europe for Spirit of America, and she has been on the frontlines in Ukraine for the past 64 days.

“It’s interesting to see when you’re in a hotel or a public space that you’ll be told if an air raid siren goes off this is the closest shelter and to trust in the Ukrainian armed forces to keep you safe,” says Denny.

She and 30 people from Spirit of America, an organization working alongside U.S. troops are standing with Ukraine, but of course, being in the middle of a battlefield comes with serious challenges.

“There are so many needs, and every hour counts, and every day I receive messages and please and lists of help that’s needed, so it is very challenging," she says.

Denny tells 7 News the nonprofit is working to raise $100 million to continue to provide aid to the people of Ukraine.

“So we’ve moved over five thousand bullets proof vests, over five thousand blastic helmets, over 18,000 individual first aid kits, and over 33,000nmeals ready to eat the package MREs,” she says.

Denny says it takes 36 to 48 hours for donations to be received.

So far, Spirit of America has received 15 million worth of life-saving and protective gear aid.

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo is also the helping hand for Ukraine as many donors are coming in to send aid.

“We got some generous people that stopped by right now from the Wyoming County Corrections facility they did their generous fundraising,” says Emil Bandriwsky, President of Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Bandriwsky continues to have his hands full standing by his country’s side from thousands of miles away.

“We shipped two counters 44 shipping counters with the last couple of weeks with the Humanitarian supplies that go from Buffalo to Poland then to Ukraine,” says Bandriwsky.

Both Denny and Bandriwsky say they won’t stop fighting to get justice for Ukraine.