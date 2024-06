(WKBW) — Letchworth State Park is closed off to the public as police search for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the hiking trails and the camping area at this time while the manhunt is underway.

New York State Police say this is connected to a deadly shooting in Irondequoit.

According to ABC affiliate 13WHAM in Rochester, police believe the victim is 80 years old and they say his wife is who called 911 to report the crime.