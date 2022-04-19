Managing environmental impact of U.S.S. The Sullivans

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — U.S.S the Sullivans is creating some environmental concerns as oil leaks into the river.

“The coast guard is working very strongly with the agencies on scene to conduct this response in a safe and effective way,” Commander Lexia Littlejohn from the U.S. Coast Guard Buffalo Sector said.

Right now, the ship is surrounded by yellow absorbent booms to keep the oil in the river and crews continue to pump out petroleum products for proper disposal.

Senator Chuck Schumer said the oil removal costs will not fall the city.

“This is going to be an expense,” Schumer said. “And it shouldn’t be the city, county or park that have to pay for this.”

Schumer said the costs will not be a burden because of the Great Lakes Restoration Act, that will provide millions of dollars.

“Some of that money can be used to clean up the oil and the spills and keep things in tip top shape here,” Schumer said.”

T&T Salvage is a wreck removal and salvage company based in Texas that will also be assisting in anti-pollution efforts, it will work closely with the coast guard.

“T&T will give us detailed information on as salvage plan,” Littlejohn said. “Putting that together and then coast guard will approve that.”

In a statement, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation said: