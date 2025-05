HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Missing Vulnerable Adult alert was issued Wednesday evening for 65-year-old James Reahr.

The Hamburg Police Department was asking the public for help finding Reahr, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Newton Road in Hamburg and was believed to be on foot.

On Thursday morning, Reahr was found dead in Sprague Brook Park in East Concord.

Hamburg police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. Police said there is no threat to public safety.