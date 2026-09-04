Man who uses wheelchair killed in Buffalo hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into an alleged deadly hit-and-run involving a man who uses a wheelchair in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police responded to the Bailey Avenue bridge between Pullman Place and West Shore Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said they found a man unconscious, but alive, in the center of the road. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the victim, 36-year-old Zaire Allison of Cheektowaga, had been traveling in a wheelchair in the northbound lane of Bailey Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene.

The occupants of another vehicle pulled over and attempted to render aid until emergency crews arrived.

Buffalo Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip Line at (716) 847-2255.