Man who served as Buffalo Police Reserve Unit officer sentenced for attempted sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man who served as a Buffalo Police Department Reserve Unit officer has been sentenced for attempted sexual abuse.

The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office said 38-year-old Aung Kung Myat, who previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted sexual abuse, was sentenced to four years in prison on each count and 10 years post-release supervision to run concurrently with each other.

The DA said Myat, who was employed with the Buffalo Police Department as a Reserve Unit officer at the time of the offense, will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

According to the DA, as part of his plea, Myat admitted that he attempted to subject an adult female to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.