Man who served as Buffalo Police Reserve Unit officer sentenced for attempted sexual abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man who served as a Buffalo Police Department Reserve Unit officer has been sentenced for attempted sexual abuse.
The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office said 38-year-old Aung Kung Myat, who previously pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted sexual abuse, was sentenced to four years in prison on each count and 10 years post-release supervision to run concurrently with each other.
The DA said Myat, who was employed with the Buffalo Police Department as a Reserve Unit officer at the time of the offense, will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.
According to the DA, as part of his plea, Myat admitted that he attempted to subject an adult female to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
“The sentence in this case is very appropriate given the nature of the case. I applaud the victim and her bravery for coming forward about this abuse.”