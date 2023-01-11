Man who produced child pornography sentenced to 26 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a man convicted of producing and possessing child pornography involving a minor was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

From July 2013 to July 2017, the defendant. 50-year-old Carlton Nemec coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit content from the time she was 8 years old to 12 years old.

Investigators located a number of sexually explicit images on electronic devices that were seized from Nemec's home. Additionally, Nemec possessed over 600 images containing child pornography on the devices that were seized. Some of the images contained prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.