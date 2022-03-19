Man wanted on felony assault warrant arrested after police chase in Niagara County

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A police chase in Niagara County Saturday morning ended with the arrest of a man wanted on a previous felony assault warrant.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3 a.m. in the town of Niagara, a deputy spotted a car previously identified for multiple larcenies in Niagara and Orleans Counties.

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver, identified as Edward Dunn, didn't stop.

The sheriff's office said Dunn lost control of the car along Hyde Park Boulevard, left the road, struck a road sign and a concrete post, causing the car to go airborne and land in the parking lot of Family Dollar.

Dunn attempted to flee on foot but was caught and arrested by the deputy.

Two passengers in Dunn's car were injured and taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. One of the passengers was also wanted on active warrants from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Dunn is now charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired by drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and criminal impersonation.

Dunn was also wanted on a Niagara County felony arrest warrant from December 2021.

He was taken to the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.