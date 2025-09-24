Man wanted for murder in Vermont arrested after routine traffic stop in Chautauqua County

PORTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced that a man wanted for murder in Vermont was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Chautauqua County.

According to police, just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers observed a vehicle speeding on I-90 in the Town of Portland. Investigation determined the driver, 25-year-old Terrence Biggs, of Warren, Michigan, had an active arrest warrant issued by the City of Rutland Police Department in Vermont for second-degree murder and another out of Florida for assault.

Police said Biggs was arrested for fugitive from justice and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found in possession of suboxone. He was processed at SP Dunkirk and transported to Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. Biggs will be held pending extradition to Vermont.