Man walks out of Niagara Gorge after crashing truck through fence and off cliff

New York State Park Police
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Park Police are investigating after a man drove his truck through a fence and into the Niagara Gorge.

Police responded to the area near the Aquarium of Niagara for a medical call just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found a 42-year-old Niagara Falls man with injuries consistent with an accident and began an investigation.

Police said after the investigation it was determined that the man drove his 2008 Toyota Tundra through a fence and into the Niagara Gorge in the area of Depot Avenue near the Whirlpool Bridge. He was able to exit the vehicle and walk out of the Gorge to receive medical treatment.

No one else was injured in the incident and the man was transported to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

