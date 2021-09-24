Man struck by vehicle on South Transit Road in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a man was struck by a vehicle on South Transit Road in Lockport.

The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said 54-year-old Ernest Wright Jr., of Buffalo, was walking in the southbound lane of South

Transit Road when he was struck. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Wright was walking in the south bound lane which caused multiple vehicles to take action to avoid him.

Wright suffered a leg injury and was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were not injured and no charges have been filed at this time.