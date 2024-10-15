Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Hyde Park Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of 287 Hyde Park Boulevard. A man was unresponsive in the street when officers arrived and he was pronounced by medical personnel. There was allegedly an altercation that occurred in the street that led to the man being struck.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived but it was located unoccupied a short time later in a nearby alley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716)286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716)286-4711.