NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning.

Police say around 3:15 a.m. officers responded to the Thompson Street railroad crossing for a possible train accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival officers discovered a man in his mid-20's was struck by the train and killed.

The man's name is not being released at this time.