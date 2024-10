EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Police Department responded to the report of a person struck by a train near the Oakwood Avenue viaduct just after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was being operated by the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Company.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Company is cooperating.