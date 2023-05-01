Man shot on Grant Street in City of Tonawanda, suspect later found dead

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Grant Street and the suspect was later found dead.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday a 50-year-old man who was in a vehicle was shot in the neck and driven to DeGraff Medical Park in that vehicle and later transferred to ECMC.

According to police, the suspected shooter took off in a vehicle that was later located behind the Amazon warehouse on Riverwalk Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda. Niagara and Erie County Sheriff's Office drones assisted in a search of the woods, in addition to the Tonawanda/North Tonawanda and Town of Tonawanda SWAT teams. A 53-year-old man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

Police said this was a domestic situation and no further information will be released pending further investigation and notification of family.

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.