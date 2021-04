BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Bailey Avenue. Police say a 36-year-old man was shot at 2881 Bailey around 12:15 a.m Friday.

Police say the man was taken to ECMC in a private car. He is listed in serious condition. Police say shooter may have been in a car at the time of the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call the Tipcall Line at 847-2255.