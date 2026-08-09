Man shot in head; vehicle strikes house on Riley Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head inside a vehicle that then struck a house Saturday afternoon.

According to the Buffalo Police Department, just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Riley Street.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to ECMC and remains in critical condition.

The Gun Violence Unit and Homicide Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.