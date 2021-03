BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are looking for the gunman responsible for a shooting in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood.

Authorities say somebody shot a 54-year-old man during some kind of gathering Saturday night on Kehr Street.

Somebody ended up driving the victim to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.