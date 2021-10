BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are looking for leads in connection to the city's most recent shooting.

Detectives say a 45 year old man was attacked on Fillmore Avenue near Broadway around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

The victim is recovering at ECMC in stable condition.

Police have not released his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at 847-2255.