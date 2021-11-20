Man shot during fight outside restaurant in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a man was sent to the hospital after he was shot during a fight outside a restaurant on Sheridan Drive, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a report of a large fight outside Devlin's Deuce just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The men below are deemed persons of interest by police

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614 or the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.