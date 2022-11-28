Watch Now
Man shot during domestic dispute in Franklinville

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 28, 2022
FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a man was shot during a domestic dispute in the Town of Franklinville on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Bakerstand Road in Franklinville.

According to police, the troopers that responded determined that 55-year-old Darel Tingue was in a verbal altercation and the other party approached him with a bat. Tingue allegedly fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim.

Police said Tingue was arrested for second-degree assault and the victim was taken to ECMC and is described as stable. Tingue was arraigned and released under probation supervision.

