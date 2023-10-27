Man shot by police on Hertel Avenue in March sentenced on menacing charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Dominique D. Thomas of Buffalo was sentenced in Erie County Court to two years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

The district attorney's office said on March 14, 2022, four Buffalo police officers responded to an apartment building on the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue after Thomas called 911. Thomas stated that someone was threatening to kill him and when the officers entered the building they encountered Thomas holding a large knife in the stairwell. Officers backed out of the apartment building in an attempt to de-escalate the situation but Thomas continued to approach with the knife. Thomas was shot multiple times by two of the officers are he ran toward an officer with the knife in hand.

READ MORE: Buffalo police release body camera video of man with knife shot by officers on Hertel Avenue

Thomas was taken by ambulance to ECMC and was treated for multiple injuries, no officers were injured during the incident.

The officers who fired the shots were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing after a review by the district attorney's office.

READ MORE: Armed man shot by police on Hertel Ave. charged with menacing, officers involved cleared

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of menacing a police officer or peace officer in August.