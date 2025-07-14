Man shot by Amherst police officer after he stabbed another officer responding to domestic disturbance

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced an investigation is underway after an officer shot a man who stabbed another officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on July 12 on the 4800 block of Bailey Avenue. Officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance and, upon arrival, allegedly encountered an adult male suspect with a knife. The suspect is accused of stabbing one of the responding officers, and police said in response to the immediate threat of deadly force, another officer shot the suspect.

Police said the injured officer and the suspect were transported to the ECMC. The officer was treated for stab wounds and has been released. The suspect is stable at ECMC, under police custody.

The incident is under investigation by the Amherst Police Department, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

According to police, the officers involved had body-worn cameras, and the department and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office are in the process of reviewing the video. Police said portions of the videos will be released at a later time.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office released the following statement on Monday: