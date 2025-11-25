Man shot and killed during street assault outside liquor store in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a weekend homicide that left a man dead - the second murder in the city in a span of less than 10 hours.

According to police, the 22-year-old victim from Buffalo was shot during a street fight with a group of males outside a liquor store at Bailey and Schreck around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old man from Cheektowaga was also taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries he suffered during the assault.

Police are not releasing the name of the shooting victim. The city did not release any information about the homicide until late Tuesday afternoon following multiple requests for information from 7 News.

The Bailey Avenue homicide happened about nine hours before another homicide in a parking lot at Farmer and Niagara Streets on the city's west side. In that case, police say man was shot multiple times while sitting in a parked car. The victim was targeted, according to investigators.

Buffalo police have not made any arrests in either homicide.