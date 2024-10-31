Man shot and killed during altercation in Buffalo Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Brinkman.

Investigators say the victim was involved in an altercation with the unidentified suspect and was shot in the chest. They say the victim tried to leave the scene on his bicycle but later collapsed on Sumner.

Emergency responders took the victim to ECMC where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the tip line at 716-847-2255. You can also send an email to tips@bpdny.org.