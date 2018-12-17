Police are investigating a domestic incident at the Tim Hortons in the City of Tonawanda. According to City of Tonawanda police, a man contacted his girlfriend, who works at the location, and told her to come outside. He then threw a flammable liquid on her, setting her on fire. Police say he also accidentally set himself on fire. Both people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) —

The man is expected to be charged with attempted murder. The victim, identified by family members as Jessica Cameron, remains in the hospital in critical condition. Cameron is mother to three young boys all under the age of four.

Donations including gift cards for gas, household goods, etc., as well as Christmas gifts for her three young sons ages one to four and cards with words of encouragement for Cameron are being asked by the family. All donations may be dropped off at the City of Tonawanda Fire Department at 44 William Street. A GoFundMe page has been set up by City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis and others to help Jessica's family pay her extensive medical bills.

Two people in the hospital for severe burns in the City of Tonawanda. Police say, 28yo man asked 25yo woman who works at Tim Hortons to meet her by the dumpster. She did. He threw a flammable liquid on her. Both caught on fire. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/eQChPVDElV — Jeff Rusack (@JeffRusack) December 17, 2018

Police report this was a domestic situation that escalated over a custody issue. Police have been to the couple's home previously for a domestic incident.

To report any domestic violence, the 24-hour hotline for Erie County is 716-834-HELP or visit the Crisis Services website .