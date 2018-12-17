Menu

Watch
Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man sets woman on fire during domestic incident outside Tim Hortons

Posted: 6:02 PM, Dec 17, 2018
Updated: 2018-12-18 19:31:56Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Police: Man sets woman on fire during domestic incident outside Tim Hortons
Jessica Cameron
1217 TIMS DOMESTIC LOCATOR 2.jpg
1217 TIMS DOMESTIC LOCATOR.jpg
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) —

Police are investigating a domestic incident at the Tim Hortons in the City of Tonawanda.

According to City of Tonawanda police, a man contacted his girlfriend, who works at the location, and told her to come outside. He then threw a flammable liquid on her, setting her on fire.

Police say he also accidentally set himself on fire. Both people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man is expected to be charged with attempted murder. The victim, identified by family members as Jessica Cameron, remains in the hospital in critical condition. Cameron is mother to three young boys all under the age of four.

Donations including gift cards for gas, household goods, etc., as well as Christmas gifts for her three young sons ages one to four and cards with words of encouragement for Cameron are being asked by the family. All donations may be dropped off at the City of Tonawanda Fire Department at 44 William Street. A GoFundMe page has been set up by City of Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis and others to help Jessica's family pay her extensive medical bills.

Police report this was a domestic situation that escalated over a custody issue. Police have been to the couple's home previously for a domestic incident.

To report any domestic violence, the 24-hour hotline for Erie County is 716-834-HELP or visit the Crisis Services website .

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile Apps

Find 7 Eyewitness News Everywhere, on all your devices